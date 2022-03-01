Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 451.82 eur/kzt 490.04

    rub/kzt 5.39 cny/kzt 63.15
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Coronavirus

    Over 600 thou people fully immunized with Pfizer vaccine in Kazakhstan

    1 March 2022, 10:39

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Pfizer vaccine coverage figures have been issued by the Interdepartmental Commission on prevention of the spread of COVID-19, Kazinform reports.

    As of today, the first shot of Pfizer vaccine has been administered to a total of 840,906 people, including 696,988 teenagers, 31,931 pregnant women and 109,014 nursing mothers.

    The second shot of the vaccine has been received by 603,282 people, including 503,528 teenagers, 23,233 pregnant women and 76,456 nursing mothers.

    Notably, Kazakhstan has added 228 cases of and 1,627 recoveries from the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Coronavirus COVID-19 Coronavirus in the world Pfizer
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    President Tokayev informed of criminal investigation into fire in Abai rgn
    Number of diabetes patients in India climbs to 101M, sees 44% rise in 4 years: Study
    Popular
    1 Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes
    2 Mother sentenced to 7 ½ yrs for concealing dead infant in container in S. Korea
    3 Judokas from 42 countries to vie at Qazaqstan Barysy Grand Slam
    4 Astana Opera to unveil Operaliya Int'l Festival
    5 Abai rgn wildfires: Evacuated residents of Polovinka and Talitsa villages returning homes