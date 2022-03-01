Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Over 600 thou people fully immunized with Pfizer vaccine in Kazakhstan

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
1 March 2022, 10:39
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Pfizer vaccine coverage figures have been issued by the Interdepartmental Commission on prevention of the spread of COVID-19, Kazinform reports.

As of today, the first shot of Pfizer vaccine has been administered to a total of 840,906 people, including 696,988 teenagers, 31,931 pregnant women and 109,014 nursing mothers.

The second shot of the vaccine has been received by 603,282 people, including 503,528 teenagers, 23,233 pregnant women and 76,456 nursing mothers.

Notably, Kazakhstan has added 228 cases of and 1,627 recoveries from the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours.


News
