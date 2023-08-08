Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 461.71 eur/kzt 501.69

    rub/kzt 4.95 cny/kzt 63.31
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Government

    Over 600 seek asylum in Kazakhstan

    8 August 2023, 14:28

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM As of July 1 there were 628 persons seeking shelter in Kazakhstan as well as 333 refugees staying in the country, Kazakh Labor and Social Protection Minister Tamara Dyuissenova told the Government meeting, Kazinform reports.

    The minister said Kazakhstan and the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees in Central Asia discussed the measures to provide their social rights, employment, medical and social assistance.

    Taking into account geopolitical risks, including mass inflow of asylum seekers, the Government adopted the corresponding rules for their admission and placement at temporary housing facilities.

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Government of Kazakhstan Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 Foreign Minister Murat Nurtleu meets Chairman of U.S. Senate Committee Gary Peters
    2 Kazakhstan and Argentina strengthen bilateral cooperation
    3 Kazakh President congratulates President of Ukraine on Independence Day
    4 Azerbaijani oil prices decrease
    5 Prigozhin listed as passenger of plane crashed in Russia’s Tver region — aviation agency