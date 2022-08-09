Go to the main site
    • Over 600,000 studied at Kazakhstani universities this year

    9 August 2022 11:35

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM At today’s Government meeting Kazakh Science and Higher Education Minister Sayasat Nurbek revealed the plans for the development of the national project «The sound academic background «The well-educated nation», Kazinform reports.

    The national plan is aimed at raising competitiveness and the standing of the country’s higher education. The Minister added that the global accredited educational programs will be developed, academic exchange with international partners will be expanded.

    Nurbek promised that branches of five leading foreign universities will open their doors by 2025 in Kazakhstan.

    «623,839 people studied at the country’s universities in 2021-2022. There are 120 higher educational establishments in Kazakhstan at large. 68.9% of graduates were employed in 2021. The teaching staff stands at 36,000,» the Minister said.


    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

