Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+24+26℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Coronavirus

    Over 600,000 doses of coronavirus vaccine arrived in N Kazakhstan

    15 October 2021, 15:25

    PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM Sanitary doctors and health professionals in North Kazakhstan are concerned over a decrease in vaccination rates and an increase in coronavirus infections, Kazinform reports.

    «Only 200-300 people are vaccinated daily against coronavirus infection in the region which affects the epidemiological situation. He compared vaccination efforts of North Kazakhstan with Turkestan region and Shymkent vaccination campaign high rates. These regions eased coronavirus restrictions as they curbed COVID-19 spread. They reached the vaccination targets set by September 30. The regions are in the ‘green zone’ as of now, while North Kazakhstan is still in the ‘red zone’. Restrictions were toughened starting from October 9 in North Kazakhstan.

    Sanitary doctors warned if epidemiological situation is getting worse the region will impose lockdown.

    As per October 15, 246,330 people or 66% of eligible population were administered the 1st shot of the coronavirus vaccine, while 227,854 or 61% fully completed the vaccination cycle. To reach herd immunity it is essential to vaccinate 374,000 locals,» deputy head of the healthcare department Kumar Kusemisov said.

    As stated there 302,253 doses of the 1st component and 296,235 doses of the 2nd were delivered to the region. Vaccination public awareness raising campaign is underway.

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Coronavirus North Kazakhstan region COVID-19 Healthcare
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
    2 Army air force helps battle wildfires in Abai region, 3,500 tons of water dropped
    3 Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
    4 Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
    5 Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt