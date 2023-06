NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Pfizer vaccine coverage figures have been issued by the Interdepartmental Commission on prevention of the spread of COVID-19, Kazinform reports.

According to the Commission, as of November 28, 76,944 people received the first shot of Pfizer vaccine in Kazakhstan. Of these, 60,325 are teens, 6,284 are pregnant women, and 11,335 are nursing mothers.