Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+24+26℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      North Kazakhstan region

    Over 60 thou residents need to get COVID-19 vaccines in N Kazakhstan rgn

    17 March 2022, 18:14

    PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM - The COVID-19 situation has stabilized in North Kazakhstan region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to the head of the health office of North Kazakhstan region Nurlan Aimanov, 62 people with COVID-19 are being treated at the infectious diseases hospitals and 16 at home.

    In total, 704 COVID-19 beds have been deployed in the region. Seven patients are treated in intensive care units. Five to 10 people are hospitalized each day.

    According to Aimanov, it is essential to achieve herd immunity. Out of 370 thousand residents eligible for COVID-19 vaccination, 304.2 thousand have received the first component of vaccines against COVID-19. Out of 196 thousand people, 100.8 thousand have been administered COVID-19 booster shots in the region.


    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Coronavirus North Kazakhstan region COVID-19 Coronavirus in the world
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
    2 Army air force helps battle wildfires in Abai region, 3,500 tons of water dropped
    3 Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
    4 Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
    5 Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt