Over 60 thou residents need to get COVID-19 vaccines in N Kazakhstan rgn

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM - The COVID-19 situation has stabilized in North Kazakhstan region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the head of the health office of North Kazakhstan region Nurlan Aimanov, 62 people with COVID-19 are being treated at the infectious diseases hospitals and 16 at home.

In total, 704 COVID-19 beds have been deployed in the region. Seven patients are treated in intensive care units. Five to 10 people are hospitalized each day.

According to Aimanov, it is essential to achieve herd immunity. Out of 370 thousand residents eligible for COVID-19 vaccination, 304.2 thousand have received the first component of vaccines against COVID-19. Out of 196 thousand people, 100.8 thousand have been administered COVID-19 booster shots in the region.