Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Karaganda region

    Over 60 quarantine breaches reported in Karaganda rgn over past week

    18 November 2020, 18:10

    KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM – Karaganda region has deployed 78 mobile groups for observation of the lockdown restrictions as well as for detecting quarantine breaches, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Over the past week November 9 to 15, the groups have carried out 213 raids and 1,141 inspections, leading to detection of 64 quarantine breaches.

    According to the press service of the police department of Karaganda region, most quarantine breaches have been spotted in public places – 24. 20 breaches have been reported in shops and markets, 15 – in night clubs, cafes, restaurants, and bookmaker agencies, 5 – in schools and pre-school institutions.

    Notably, on November 4, the region rolled out 8 sanitary posts across its borders. As of today, 53,475 vehicles have been checked.


    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Coronavirus Karaganda region COVID-19
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Germany's industrial output rebounds in April
    Popular
    1 4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
    2 Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
    3 One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
    4 M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
    5 Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn