Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+24+26℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Accidents

    Over 60 people drowned in Kazakhstan since beginning of 2020

    1 June 2020, 18:21

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Over 60 people have drowned in the rivers and lakes of Kazakhstan since the beginning of this year, Kazinform reports.

    «62 people, including 22 children have drowned in the rivers and lakes in Kazakhstan since the beginning of this year. 8 people (including 3 kids) drowned in Almaty region, 8 people (3 kids) – in Kyzylorda region, 6 kids – in Turkestan region, 6 people (1 kid) – in Karaganda region, 5 people – in East Kazakhstan region, 4 people - in Akmola region, 3 kids – in Atyrau region, 3 kids – in Almaty city, Zhambyl and Pavlodar regions apiece, 2 people – in Nur-Sultan city and West Kazakhstan region apiece, and 1 adult – in Shymkent city, Kostanay and Mangistau region apiece,» Vladimir Bekker, Chairman of the Emergencies Committee under the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan, revealed during a press briefing on Monday.

    All people drowned in different circumstances, some were fishing, others didn’t use caution. As the swimming season is just around the corner the Emergencies Committee is alarmed by the fact that small children were left unattended and ended up drowning with no one around.

    Over the past week 14 people, including 6 children, have drowned. 5 people, including 3 children, have drowned in Kyzylorda region, 2 people (1 child) have drowned in Karaganda region. 1 person has drowned in Shymkent, Nur-Sultan cities, Mangistau, Almaty, Aktobe, North Kazakhstan, and Zhambyl regions, respectively.


    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Incidents Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    Temperature to dip in north, east of Kazakhstan
    Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
    June 14. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    Popular
    1 Kazakh students grab bronze at US Open FIRST LEGO League
    2 EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
    3 Army air force helps battle wildfires in Abai region, 3,500 tons of water dropped
    4 Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
    5 Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future