Over 60 people drowned in Kazakhstan since beginning of 2020

Kudrenok Tatyana
1 June 2020, 18:21
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Over 60 people have drowned in the rivers and lakes of Kazakhstan since the beginning of this year, Kazinform reports.

«62 people, including 22 children have drowned in the rivers and lakes in Kazakhstan since the beginning of this year. 8 people (including 3 kids) drowned in Almaty region, 8 people (3 kids) – in Kyzylorda region, 6 kids – in Turkestan region, 6 people (1 kid) – in Karaganda region, 5 people – in East Kazakhstan region, 4 people - in Akmola region, 3 kids – in Atyrau region, 3 kids – in Almaty city, Zhambyl and Pavlodar regions apiece, 2 people – in Nur-Sultan city and West Kazakhstan region apiece, and 1 adult – in Shymkent city, Kostanay and Mangistau region apiece,» Vladimir Bekker, Chairman of the Emergencies Committee under the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan, revealed during a press briefing on Monday.

All people drowned in different circumstances, some were fishing, others didn’t use caution. As the swimming season is just around the corner the Emergencies Committee is alarmed by the fact that small children were left unattended and ended up drowning with no one around.

Over the past week 14 people, including 6 children, have drowned. 5 people, including 3 children, have drowned in Kyzylorda region, 2 people (1 child) have drowned in Karaganda region. 1 person has drowned in Shymkent, Nur-Sultan cities, Mangistau, Almaty, Aktobe, North Kazakhstan, and Zhambyl regions, respectively.


