    Over 60% of Kazakhstanis cast ballots in presidential elections

    20 November 2022, 16:36

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Member of the Kazakh Central Election Commission Anastasia Shchegortsova announced the voters’ turnout for the presidential elections of Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

    «According to the commissions of regional centres and cities of republican significance 62.34% of total citizens included into the lists have cast their ballots as of 04:05 p.m. November 20,» she told a briefing.

    73.57% voted in Abai region, 71.38% in Akmola region, 68.81% in Aktobe region, 55.11% in Almaty region, 60.87% in Atyrau region, 54.62% in West Kazakhstan, 68.74% in Zhambyl region, 68.88% cast their ballots in Zhetysu region, 71.89% in Karaganda region, 71.38% in Kostanay region, 72.88% took the votes in Kyzylorda region, 59.61% in Mangistau region, 72.73% in Pavlodar region, 72.21% in North Kazakhstan, 80.09% in Turkistan region, 72.75% in Ulytau region, 68.42% in East Kazakhstan.

    44.39% went to the polls in Astana, 26.19% in Almaty and 56.28% in Shymkent.

    As earlier reported, the presidential elections in Kazakhstan started at 07:00 a.m. 10,033 polling stations in Kazakhstan and 17 abroad at the foreign missions of Kazakhstan in 16 foreign countries conduct voting.

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    2022 Presidential Election
