Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Elections

Over 60% of Kazakhstanis cast ballots in presidential elections

20 November 2022, 16:36
Over 60% of Kazakhstanis cast ballots in presidential elections
20 November 2022, 16:36

Over 60% of Kazakhstanis cast ballots in presidential elections

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Member of the Kazakh Central Election Commission Anastasia Shchegortsova announced the voters’ turnout for the presidential elections of Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

«According to the commissions of regional centres and cities of republican significance 62.34% of total citizens included into the lists have cast their ballots as of 04:05 p.m. November 20,» she told a briefing.

73.57% voted in Abai region, 71.38% in Akmola region, 68.81% in Aktobe region, 55.11% in Almaty region, 60.87% in Atyrau region, 54.62% in West Kazakhstan, 68.74% in Zhambyl region, 68.88% cast their ballots in Zhetysu region, 71.89% in Karaganda region, 71.38% in Kostanay region, 72.88% took the votes in Kyzylorda region, 59.61% in Mangistau region, 72.73% in Pavlodar region, 72.21% in North Kazakhstan, 80.09% in Turkistan region, 72.75% in Ulytau region, 68.42% in East Kazakhstan.

44.39% went to the polls in Astana, 26.19% in Almaty and 56.28% in Shymkent.

As earlier reported, the presidential elections in Kazakhstan started at 07:00 a.m. 10,033 polling stations in Kazakhstan and 17 abroad at the foreign missions of Kazakhstan in 16 foreign countries conduct voting.
Related news
Early presidential election of Kazakhstan conducted in Türkiye
Presidential Elections 2022: Voting kicks off in Brazil
Half of Kazakhstan takes votes in presidential elections
Read also
Presidential elections in Kazakhstan: 1 of 5 polling stations in Russia completes voting ahead of schedule
Kazakhstan reports 67,85% voter turnout as of 6:00pm
Kyrgyzstan reports 100% turnout in Kazakh presidential elections
Presidential elections: Taraz city mayor Bakhytzhan Orynbekov casts his vote
French observer shares his impression of presidential elections in Kazakhstan
Early presidential election of Kazakhstan conducted in Türkiye
Baikonur citizens actively partake in Kazakh presidential elections
Presidential Elections 2022: Voting kicks off in Brazil
News Partner
Popular
1 Elections 2022: Voting starts in 15 regions
2 Kassym-Jomart Tokayev casts his vote in presidential election
3 Kazakhstan to pursue multi-vector foreign policy, President
4 November 20. Kazinform's timeline of major events
5 Voting starts at 8,150 ballot stations in Kazakhstan

News