Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  ANSA News

Over 60% of Italians never went to cinema this year

Редактор:  
Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
7 September 2022, 09:53
Over 60% of Italians never went to cinema this year

ROME. KAZINFORM Over 60% of Italians never once went to the cinema this year, according to a SWG poll for the culture ministry presented at the Venice Film Festival Tuesday.

Culture Undersecretary Lucia Borgonzoni presented the survey, which asked the question: How do we get people back in cinemas? Among the solutions suggested by the interviews sample were: presenting more interesting films, boosting hygiene, offering discounts, and innovation in general, ANSA reports.

Italians are keen to get back to viewing films on the big screen, however.

The number of people who'd like to go to the cinema more often rose by 51% in the second quarter of this year over the first quarter, the poll said.

Photo: ansa.it






Culture   World News  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
Japan seeks local tourism shake-up as demand exposes staff shortages
Japan seeks local tourism shake-up as demand exposes staff shortages
Work to fight wildfires in Abai region is under constant control, says governor
Work to fight wildfires in Abai region is under constant control, says governor
Kazakh students grab bronze at US Open FIRST LEGO League
Kazakh students grab bronze at US Open FIRST LEGO League
Bublik defeats former world No.7 David Goffin at ATP 250 tournament in the Netherlands
Bublik defeats former world No.7 David Goffin at ATP 250 tournament in the Netherlands
Tokyo metropolitan gov’t to start using ChatGPT from August
Tokyo metropolitan gov’t to start using ChatGPT from August
Kairbek Suleimenov reelected as Chairman of Board of Trustees of ‘Kazakhstan Khalkyna’ Fund
Kairbek Suleimenov reelected as Chairman of Board of Trustees of ‘Kazakhstan Khalkyna’ Fund
S. Korea to bolster transparency in gov't-supported projects
S. Korea to bolster transparency in gov't-supported projects
Over 100 more moved to evacuation centers as Mayon volcano in Philippines continues to spew lava
Over 100 more moved to evacuation centers as Mayon volcano in Philippines continues to spew lava