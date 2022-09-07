Over 60% of Italians never went to cinema this year

ROME. KAZINFORM Over 60% of Italians never once went to the cinema this year, according to a SWG poll for the culture ministry presented at the Venice Film Festival Tuesday.

Culture Undersecretary Lucia Borgonzoni presented the survey, which asked the question: How do we get people back in cinemas? Among the solutions suggested by the interviews sample were: presenting more interesting films, boosting hygiene, offering discounts, and innovation in general, ANSA reports.

Italians are keen to get back to viewing films on the big screen, however.

The number of people who'd like to go to the cinema more often rose by 51% in the second quarter of this year over the first quarter, the poll said.

