Over 60% of eligible Indian population fully vaccinated

NEW DELHI. KAZINFORM - More than 60% of India's eligible population is now vaccinated against COVID-19, the country's Health Ministry said on Thursday, Anadolu Agency reports.

«Aided by public participation and dedicated efforts of our health workers, over 60% of the eligible population is fully vaccinated now,» Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya tweeted.

According to official figures, 1.39 billion doses have been administered so far under a nationwide vaccination drive.

India began COVID-19 vaccinations in January.

From a staggering peak of more than 400,000 cases and 4,500 deaths per day, the South Asian nation is now seeing a decline in new cases. Cases of the omicron variant are, however, now being reported in different parts of the country.

As of Thursday morning, 236 cases of the omicron variant were reported in the country, with the most cases registered in the western Maharashtra state and the capital New Delhi.

This week, the ministry also issued specific guidelines to the states in view of the «initial signs of surge» in cases of COVID-19, as well as the increased detection of the omicron variant in many areas of the country.

The Health Ministry also said on Thursday that 7,495 new cases of COVID-19 were registered in the last 24 hours, taking the total cases to 34.7 million. There were 434 more fatalities taking the death toll to 478,759.



