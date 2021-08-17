Over 60% of East Kazakhstan residents receive 1st jab of COVID vaccine

UST-KAMENOGORSK. KAZINFORM – Mass vaccination against the coronavirus infection is underway in East Kazakhstan region, Kazinform reports.

According to the regional healthcare department, 964,620 doses of vaccines, including 551,720 doses of the first component and 412,900 doses of the second component, have been delivered to the region since the start of mass vaccination.

Earlier four vaccines against the coronavirus infection, namely Sputnik V, QazVac, HayatVax and CoronaVac, were available in the region. Presently, residents of East Kazakhstan region may choose between Russia’s Sputnik V and Kazakhstan’s QazVac vaccines. Almost 68,000 doses of the first component and 29,000 doses of the second component are available at the moment. Delivery of China’s Sinopharm vaccine is expected this month.

The region is planning to inoculate up to 747,000 people by October 2021. To date, over 483,000 people have been vaccinated with the first component, while the second component has been administered to 383,000 people. That means that 65% of residents of East Kazakhstan region have been inoculated with the first component.