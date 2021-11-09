Over 60% fully vaccinated against COVID-19 in Atyrau region

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM – 66% of population eligible for vaccination have been inoculated against the coronavirus infection, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the press service of the Atyrau region’s health office, to date 243,085 people (66%) have been vaccinated with the first component of anti-COVID vaccine there. The second component has been administered to 220,341 people (60%).

The city of Atyrau has the highest vaccination rate in the region – 67.3%, while Kyzylkoginsk district has the second highest vaccination rate of 62.4%.

The lowest vaccination rates are observed in Makhambetsk and Zhylyoisk districts 54.7% and 37.1%, respectively.

It bears to remind that 165 COVID-19 patients are treated at the infectious facilities of Atyrau region.



