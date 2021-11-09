Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+21+23℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Coronavirus

    Over 60% fully vaccinated against COVID-19 in Atyrau region

    9 November 2021, 14:44

    ATYRAU. KAZINFORM – 66% of population eligible for vaccination have been inoculated against the coronavirus infection, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to the press service of the Atyrau region’s health office, to date 243,085 people (66%) have been vaccinated with the first component of anti-COVID vaccine there. The second component has been administered to 220,341 people (60%).

    The city of Atyrau has the highest vaccination rate in the region – 67.3%, while Kyzylkoginsk district has the second highest vaccination rate of 62.4%.

    The lowest vaccination rates are observed in Makhambetsk and Zhylyoisk districts 54.7% and 37.1%, respectively.

    It bears to remind that 165 COVID-19 patients are treated at the infectious facilities of Atyrau region.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Atyrau region Coronavirus COVID-19 Healthcare
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Japan seeks local tourism shake-up as demand exposes staff shortages
    First court hearing on BioNTech’s COVID vaccine postponed
    S. Korea's COVID-19 cases slightly decrease last week
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
    2 Zhukayev of Kazakhstan advances to 2nd round of ATP Challenger Palmas del Mar
    3 Kazakh Senate Speaker holds talks with Iranian ambassador
    4 Kazakhstani authorities suspect arson in wildfires raging in Abai region
    5 Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan