Over 60 cu m of water dropped on wildfires in Pavlodar region

PAVLODAR. KAZINFORM Over the past 24 hours helicopters sent some 66 cubic meters of water on the wildfires raging in the territory of the forest areas in Pavlodar region, Kazinform learnt from the Kazakh Emergency Situations Ministry.

On July 15 forests in Stenpoy and Baurtal forest areas in Shcherbakty district caught fire.

The military personnel of the emergency situations departments of the Astana city, Karaganda and East Kazakhstan regions are deployed to tackle the fire.

As earlier reported, the wildfires raging in Shcherbakty district of Pavlodar region burnt some 850 hectares so far.

Two more helicopters arrived on the scene at 05:13 a.m. Kazakh Emergency Situations Minister and governor of the region completed helicopter inspection flights over the forestry’s territory. An active hotspot is recorded in Baurtau forestry with fire spreading from the surface to the tree crowns.

There is no threat to rural settlements.