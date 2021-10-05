Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Government

    Over 60,000 jobs to be created in Mangistau region

    5 October 2021, 11:17

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh National Economy Minister Asset Irgaliyev told the Government meeting about the Mangistau region development complex plan expected benefits, Kazinform reports.

    «The Gross Regional Product is projected to grow by 32% by 2025, processing industry by 43.3%. Population will be fully provided with drinking water, real earnings of population will increase by 40.3%,» he stated.

    «More than 60,000 jobs will be created in the region. Annul flow of tourists will rise by 4.6 times. The problem of three-shift schooling will be solved, the housing square per one resident will increase up to 27.2 sq m,» the Minister noted.

    He stressed that the fulfillment of the Mangistau region development complex plan will let speed up economic growth of the region, will give a new impetus for private capital flow and raise people’s living standards and welfare.


    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Government of Kazakhstan Economy
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Tamara Duissenova named as Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan
    Cooperation with OSCE discussed with President of OSCE PA at Kazakh Foreign Ministry
    Kazakhstan plans to up capacity of vegetable storehouses
    Spring sowing campaign to end this week in Kazakhstan
    Popular
    1 All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
    2 June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    3 Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
    4 Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
    5 June 11. Today’s Birthdays