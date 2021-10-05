Over 60,000 jobs to be created in Mangistau region

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh National Economy Minister Asset Irgaliyev told the Government meeting about the Mangistau region development complex plan expected benefits, Kazinform reports.

«The Gross Regional Product is projected to grow by 32% by 2025, processing industry by 43.3%. Population will be fully provided with drinking water, real earnings of population will increase by 40.3%,» he stated.

«More than 60,000 jobs will be created in the region. Annul flow of tourists will rise by 4.6 times. The problem of three-shift schooling will be solved, the housing square per one resident will increase up to 27.2 sq m,» the Minister noted.

He stressed that the fulfillment of the Mangistau region development complex plan will let speed up economic growth of the region, will give a new impetus for private capital flow and raise people’s living standards and welfare.