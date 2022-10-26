Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 462.01 eur/kzt 474.44

    rub/kzt 7.67 cny/kzt 64.81
Weather:
Nur-Sultan: +2+4℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      World News

    Over 6 thsd Russians apply for citizenship of Kyrgyzstan since beginning of year

    26 October 2022, 10:49

    BISHKEK. KAZINFORM Since the beginning of the year, more than 6 thousand Russians have applied for citizenship of Kyrgyzstan, the press service of the Ministry of Digital Development of the Kyrgyz Republic told Kabar.

    «Since the beginning of the year, 6,293 applications have been received from citizens of the Russian Federation, of which 603 have received Kyrgyz citizenship,» the ministry noted.

    According to data of the ministry, since the beginning of the year, 7.2 thousand foreign citizens have received citizenship of Kyrgyzstan.

    Photo: en.kabar.kg
    World News
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Russia’s COVID-19 case tally grows by 5,546 with 60 new fatalities — crisis center
    Russia records 5,680 daily COVID cases, 61 deaths — crisis center
    Russia records 5,380 daily COVID cases, 63 deaths — crisis center
    Russia records 4,431 daily COVID cases, 64 deaths — crisis center
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan attends EU-Central Asia Ministerial Meeting
    2 EU’s new project to boost sustainable energy in Central Asia
    3 Zhiguli Dairabayev surveys manufacturing facilities in W Kazakhstan
    4 EU’s Youth Action Plan inspired a meeting of Central Asian Youth in Samarkand
    5 November 18. Today's Birthdays