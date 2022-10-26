Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  World News

Over 6 thsd Russians apply for citizenship of Kyrgyzstan since beginning of year

26 October 2022, 10:49
Over 6 thsd Russians apply for citizenship of Kyrgyzstan since beginning of year
26 October 2022, 10:49

Over 6 thsd Russians apply for citizenship of Kyrgyzstan since beginning of year

BISHKEK. KAZINFORM Since the beginning of the year, more than 6 thousand Russians have applied for citizenship of Kyrgyzstan, the press service of the Ministry of Digital Development of the Kyrgyz Republic told Kabar.

«Since the beginning of the year, 6,293 applications have been received from citizens of the Russian Federation, of which 603 have received Kyrgyz citizenship,» the ministry noted.

According to data of the ministry, since the beginning of the year, 7.2 thousand foreign citizens have received citizenship of Kyrgyzstan.

Photo: en.kabar.kg


Related news
Russia’s COVID-19 case tally grows by 5,546 with 60 new fatalities — crisis center
Russia records 5,680 daily COVID cases, 61 deaths — crisis center
Russia records 5,380 daily COVID cases, 63 deaths — crisis center
Read also
German retailers forecast record Black Friday, Cyber Monday sales
COVID-19 kills 3 more Iranians over past 24 hours
Climate Crisis: Extreme weather events up 27% this year in Italy
Pakistan reports 25 new COVID-19 cases
Friday's new COVID-19 cases mark first on-week fall in 6 weeks in S. Korea
Bill Gates announces $7 billion for African programs
Russia’s COVID-19 case tally grows by 5,546 with 60 new fatalities — crisis center
Nobel Prize winner says Brazilian agriculture is a success story
News Partner
Popular
1 Kazakhstan attends EU-Central Asia Ministerial Meeting
2 EU’s new project to boost sustainable energy in Central Asia
3 Zhiguli Dairabayev surveys manufacturing facilities in W Kazakhstan
4 EU’s Youth Action Plan inspired a meeting of Central Asian Youth in Samarkand
5 November 18. Today's Birthdays

News