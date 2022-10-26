Over 6 thsd Russians apply for citizenship of Kyrgyzstan since beginning of year

Over 6 thsd Russians apply for citizenship of Kyrgyzstan since beginning of year

BISHKEK. KAZINFORM Since the beginning of the year, more than 6 thousand Russians have applied for citizenship of Kyrgyzstan, the press service of the Ministry of Digital Development of the Kyrgyz Republic told Kabar.

«Since the beginning of the year, 6,293 applications have been received from citizens of the Russian Federation, of which 603 have received Kyrgyz citizenship,» the ministry noted.

According to data of the ministry, since the beginning of the year, 7.2 thousand foreign citizens have received citizenship of Kyrgyzstan.

