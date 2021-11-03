Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+21+23℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Atyrau region

    Over 6 thou students get COVID-19 vaccines in Atyrau rgn

    3 November 2021, 14:42

    ATYRAU. KAZINFORM – Over 6,000 students have been inoculated against COVID-19 in Atyrau region since the start of the vaccination campaign, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    The number of people given the first component of COVID-19 vaccine stands at 240,968 in Atyrau region. Of these, 6,033 are students. Both components have been received by 217,284 Atyrau region residents, the press service of the health office said.

    Over the past day, the first component of anti-COVID-19 vaccine has been given to 394 locals in Atyrau region.

    Earlier it was reported that 14 thousand teachers have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Atyrau region.

    It bears to remind that vaccination campaign kicked off in Kazakhstan on February 1, 2021. Healthcare workers were the first to get immunized against the coronavirus infection. Mass vaccination started all over country on April 2, 2021 for all those eligible to get a jab.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Atyrau region Coronavirus COVID-19 Coronavirus in the world
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
    2 Zhukayev of Kazakhstan advances to 2nd round of ATP Challenger Palmas del Mar
    3 Kazakh Senate Speaker holds talks with Iranian ambassador
    4 Kazakhstani authorities suspect arson in wildfires raging in Abai region
    5 Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan