Over 6 thou people vaccinated against COVID-19 in Almaty in 24 hrs

ALMATY. KAZINFORM – 6,809 people have been given the first jab of COVID-19 vaccine and 5,571 – both jabs in Almaty city in the past 24 hours, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The first COVID-19 vaccine jab was administered to a total of 794,303 Almaty citizens in the period from August 1 to August 11. Over the past day, 6,809 people have been given the first jab of COVID-19 vaccine and 5,571 – both jabs in Almaty city. 106,390 vaccinated people are over 60 years old.

160 COVID-19 vaccination centers run at medical facilities, schools, culture, sports facilities as well as at markets and trading and entertaining centers in Almaty city.

According to Almaty city’s health office, 1,510 fresh cases of the coronavirus infection, including 1,430 symptomatic and 80 asymptomatic ones, have been reported in the city in the past 24 hours. 455 people have been discharged from and 778 admitted to the city’s hospitals over the past day.

In total, 5,805 Almaty citizens receive treatment for COVID-19 at the infectious diseases hospitals. 405 COVID-19 patients are in intensive care units, 60 - on artificial lung ventilation, 165 - on non-invasive ventilation, and 169 - on high flow oxygen devices.

12,301 COVID-19 patients, including 11,770 with mild and moderate COVID-19 and 531 with asymptomatic COVID-19, are under home observation in Almaty.



