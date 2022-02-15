Over 6 thou people receive Pfizer vaccine in Atyrau rgn

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM – The number of pregnant women, nursing mothers, and teens aged 12-18 received the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine stands at 6,262 in Atyrau region, Kazinform reports.

A total of 6,262 people have been inoculated with the Pfizer vaccine in the region, including 289 pregnant women, 2,597 nursing mothers, and 3,376 teenagers aged 12 to 18.

It bears to remind that vaccination with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine started in Kazakhstan on 15 November 2021. Kazakhstan authorized the use of Pfizer vaccine in teens aged 12-18, pregnant women and nursing mothers.

As earlier reported, 1,600 people are under COVID-19 treatment in Atyrau region.