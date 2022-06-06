Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+21+23℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Politics

    Over 6 mln voted for amendments to Constitution of Kazakhstan

    6 June 2022, 11:28

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «77.18% of the citizens of Kazakhstan cast their votes for the amendments to the Constitution of Kazakhstan,» head of the Central Referendum Commission Nurlan Abdirov said.

    According to the preliminary results, the number of citizens of Kazakhstan eligible to vote in the referendum made 11,734,642. Of which 7,986,293 representing 68.06% of the population eligible to vote in the referendum cast their votes. He noted that the referendum may be regarded as successful.

    As reported earlier, 77.18% or 6,163,863 of the citizens of Kazakhstan voted for the amendments, while 18.66% or 1,490,475 cast negative votes, 2.58% of ballots were annulled, and 1.58% of ballots were not taken into account.

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Politics Elections Elections in Kazakhstan Kazakhstan Referendum
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
    2 Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
    3 Deforestation in Brazil up 22% last year
    4 Investments in Kazakhstan’s economy up 17.2%
    5 Kazakhstan’s export totals $25.5 bln in 1Q of 2023