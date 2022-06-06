Over 6 mln voted for amendments to Constitution of Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «77.18% of the citizens of Kazakhstan cast their votes for the amendments to the Constitution of Kazakhstan,» head of the Central Referendum Commission Nurlan Abdirov said.

According to the preliminary results, the number of citizens of Kazakhstan eligible to vote in the referendum made 11,734,642. Of which 7,986,293 representing 68.06% of the population eligible to vote in the referendum cast their votes. He noted that the referendum may be regarded as successful.

As reported earlier, 77.18% or 6,163,863 of the citizens of Kazakhstan voted for the amendments, while 18.66% or 1,490,475 cast negative votes, 2.58% of ballots were annulled, and 1.58% of ballots were not taken into account.



