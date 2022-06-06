Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Politics

Over 6 mln voted for amendments to Constitution of Kazakhstan

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
6 June 2022, 11:28
Over 6 mln voted for amendments to Constitution of Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «77.18% of the citizens of Kazakhstan cast their votes for the amendments to the Constitution of Kazakhstan,» head of the Central Referendum Commission Nurlan Abdirov said.

According to the preliminary results, the number of citizens of Kazakhstan eligible to vote in the referendum made 11,734,642. Of which 7,986,293 representing 68.06% of the population eligible to vote in the referendum cast their votes. He noted that the referendum may be regarded as successful.

As reported earlier, 77.18% or 6,163,863 of the citizens of Kazakhstan voted for the amendments, while 18.66% or 1,490,475 cast negative votes, 2.58% of ballots were annulled, and 1.58% of ballots were not taken into account.


Politics   Elections   Elections in Kazakhstan   Kazakhstan   Referendum  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
Deforestation in Brazil up 22% last year
Deforestation in Brazil up 22% last year
Investments in Kazakhstan’s economy up 17.2%
Investments in Kazakhstan’s economy up 17.2%
Kazakhstan’s export totals $25.5 bln in 1Q of 2023
Kazakhstan’s export totals $25.5 bln in 1Q of 2023
Kazakhstan’s international reserves grow by 1.1%
Kazakhstan’s international reserves grow by 1.1%
Zhukayev of Kazakhstan advances to 2nd round of ATP Challenger Palmas del Mar
Zhukayev of Kazakhstan advances to 2nd round of ATP Challenger Palmas del Mar
Kazakh Senate Speaker holds talks with Iranian ambassador
Kazakh Senate Speaker holds talks with Iranian ambassador
Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India