Over 6 mln Kazakhstanis support constitutional amendments

Автор:  
Темиргалиева Арайлым
6 June 2022, 13:07
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 77.18% of voters support the constitutional amendments, Chairman of the Referendum Central Commission Nurlan Abdirov said.

According to him, the territorial commissions have submitted the electronic copies of the protocols. As per preliminary data, the overall number of citizens of Kazakhstan eligible to vote at the referendum made 11,734,642.

«Voter turnout has totaled 7,986,293 or 68.06%, so the referendum may be recognized as valid,» he noted.

«The percentage of those who backed the amendments hit 77.18% or 6,163,863. The number of those who cast a negative vote was 18.66% or 1,490,475,» Abdirov added. He said that the number of rejected ballots marking more choices than permitted was 1.58% or 125,859.

The number of incorrect ballots made 2.58% or 20,696, he concluded.

Earlier Kazinform reported that voter turnout at 65 polling stations abroad had reached 72.95%.


Kazakhstan   Referendum  
