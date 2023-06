Over 6 mln get COVID-19 vaccine in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 7,228,047 people in Kazakhstan were administered the 1st dose of the vaccine against COVID-19 as of September 17, the Kazakh Healthcare Ministry’s Telegram Channel reads.

