    Over 6,800 attend military-patriotic clubs

    7 May 2023, 14:15

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM There are over 8,600 military-patriotic education clubs in Kazakhstan as of now. More than 260,000 young people attend the clubs, Kazinform reports.

    Some 277,000 young people attend 7,053 Zhas sarbaz military-patriotic education clubs, 6,437 attend 388 Smart sarbaz sections to study innovations and technical ideas.

    This year will also hold the Aibyn national military-patriotic youth training on June 17-23 at the Spassk training center of the Armed Forces.

    As earlier reported, Kazakhstan marks today the Defender of the Motherland Day.

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Army Youth of Kazakhstan
