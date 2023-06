Over 6.7 mln get Kazakhstanis get COVID-19 vaccine 1st jab

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM As of September 1 some 6, 709, 478 people were administered the 1st shot of the vaccine against coronavirus the countrywide, the Interdepartmental Commission for preventing COVID-19 reports.

5,502,652 people so far were given the 2nd shot.