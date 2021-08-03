Go to the main site
    Over 6,500 treated for COVID-19 in Atyrau region

    3 August 2021, 16:14

    ATYRAU. KAZINFORM – 6,572 people are treated for COVID-19 in Atyrau region. Spike in COVID-19 cases is currently observed at the Tengiz oilfield, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to the press service of the healthcare department of the region, 406 new cases of the coronavirus infection have been added in Atyrau region in the past 24 hours. Of 420, 256 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Atyrau city alone, 64 fresh infections were reported at the Tengiz oilfield. The highest number of daily infections among districts – 34 – was logged in Zhylyoisk district.

    Of 406 newly confirmed cases, 294 COVID-19 patients have symptoms of the novel coronavirus, while 112 have no symptoms at all.

    246 people were discharged from the regional hospitals after fully recovering from the virus in the past day. Presently, 4,984 people receive outpatient treatment and over 1,000 are treated for COVID-19 at infectious facilities of the region.

    Atyrau region remains in the ‘dark red zone’ in terms of spread of the coronavirus infection.

    Kudrenok Tatyana

