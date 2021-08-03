Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Coronavirus

Over 6,500 treated for COVID-19 in Atyrau region

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
3 August 2021, 16:14
Over 6,500 treated for COVID-19 in Atyrau region

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM – 6,572 people are treated for COVID-19 in Atyrau region. Spike in COVID-19 cases is currently observed at the Tengiz oilfield, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the press service of the healthcare department of the region, 406 new cases of the coronavirus infection have been added in Atyrau region in the past 24 hours. Of 420, 256 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Atyrau city alone, 64 fresh infections were reported at the Tengiz oilfield. The highest number of daily infections among districts – 34 – was logged in Zhylyoisk district.

Of 406 newly confirmed cases, 294 COVID-19 patients have symptoms of the novel coronavirus, while 112 have no symptoms at all.

246 people were discharged from the regional hospitals after fully recovering from the virus in the past day. Presently, 4,984 people receive outpatient treatment and over 1,000 are treated for COVID-19 at infectious facilities of the region.

Atyrau region remains in the ‘dark red zone’ in terms of spread of the coronavirus infection.


Atyrau region   Coronavirus   Regions   Kazakhstan   COVID-19   Healthcare  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
Zhukayev of Kazakhstan advances to 2nd round of ATP Challenger Palmas del Mar
Zhukayev of Kazakhstan advances to 2nd round of ATP Challenger Palmas del Mar
Kazakh Senate Speaker holds talks with Iranian ambassador
Kazakh Senate Speaker holds talks with Iranian ambassador
Kazakhstani authorities suspect arson in wildfires raging in Abai region
Kazakhstani authorities suspect arson in wildfires raging in Abai region
Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
Japan seeks local tourism shake-up as demand exposes staff shortages
Japan seeks local tourism shake-up as demand exposes staff shortages
Kazakhstan tops Asian Road Cycling Championships standings
Kazakhstan tops Asian Road Cycling Championships standings
Kazakhstan’s Kurmangaliyev wins bronze at WTT Youth Contender in Sweden
Kazakhstan’s Kurmangaliyev wins bronze at WTT Youth Contender in Sweden
Kazakh man detained in Thailand – Kazakh MFA
Kazakh man detained in Thailand – Kazakh MFA