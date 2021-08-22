Go to the main site
    Over 6.3mln Kazakhstanis received 1st COVID-19 vaccine jab so far

    22 August 2021, 12:15

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The Interdepartmental commission on prevention of the spread of the coronavirus infection has released the updated vaccination figures in Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

    According to the Commission’s statement, the number of people received at least one jab of COVID-19 vaccine stands at 6,351,991 in the country. Two vaccine jabs have so far been given to 4,995,244 Kazakhstanis.

    Recall that the vaccination campaign kicked off across Kazakhstan on February 1, 2021. Kazakhstani healthcare workers were the first in line to get the vaccine against the coronavirus infection. Overall vaccination started on April 2, 2021. Citizens of Kazakhstan eligible for vaccination and willing to vaccinate can choose from a number of anti-COVID vaccines, including the homegrown QazVac vaccine.

    Notably, the country remains in the coronavirus «red zone».

    6,725 cases of the coronavirus infection have been reported in the country in the past 24 hours. 5,918 Kazakhstanis have defeated the virus over the past day.

    Adlet Seilkhanov

