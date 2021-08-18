Over 6,000 staying in COVID-19 hospitals in Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM The healthcare department of Almaty briefed on coronavirus situation and vaccination efforts in the city, Kazinform reports.

As of August 17, there were detected 1,403 new coronavirus cases, including 1,319 symptomatic. 603 patients were discharged, while 771 were admitted.

6,074 patients, including 188 children, are staying in the COVID-19 hospitals as of now. 434 are in the intensive care units, 65 are on life support.

13,532 people are monitored by telemedicine centre and mobile brigades.

6,027 people received the 1st shot of the vaccine against COVID-19, 5,445 the 2nd. Since February 1 up to August 17 some 823,223 people were inoculated with the 1st jab, 648,959 were fully vaccinated. 108,775 of them are people aged 60 and older.