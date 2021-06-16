Go to the main site
    Over 6,000 people vaccinated in Almaty city in 24h

    16 June 2021, 13:11

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM – 6,032 people have been vaccinated against the coronavirus infection in Almaty city in the past day, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    The city healthcare department said in a statement that 112 new COVID-19cases have been registered in the city in the past day. Of these, 95 cases were with symptoms and 17 were without simptoms. 106 people fully recovered from the coronavirus infection and 64 were hospitalized.

    706 COVID-19 patients are staying at the infectious facilities. Of these, 71 COVID-19 patients are in the intensive care units and 12 are on life support. 923 people are receiving treatment for the novel coronavirus at home.

    351,497 people have been inoculated against COVID-19 in Almaty city, including 6,032 people in the past 24 hours. Of these, 39,026 are aged 60 and over.

    There are 211 vaccination centers across the city. According to reports, the city has a stock of 69,853 doses of the first component and 105,778 doses of the second component of vaccines.

    Kudrenok Tatyana

