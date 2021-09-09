Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+28+30℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Coronavirus

    Over 6,000 in Almaty get COVID-19 vaccine 2nd jab

    9 September 2021, 15:19

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM The city healthcare department briefed on the coronavirus situation and vaccination rates, Kazinform reports.

    As of September 8, there are detected 976 coronavirus cases (local), including 933 symptomatic. 454 were discharged from hospitals, while 378 were admitted.

    3,669 people are staying in the hospitals, 331 in the ICU, while 52 are on life support.

    7,446 people are being treated at home and monitored by mobile brigades and telemedicine centre. 7,215 have mild and moderate coronavirus symptoms, 231 are asymptomatic.

    3,825 people were administered the 1st dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 6,056 the 2nd.

    As of September 8, 899,784 locals were inoculated with the 1st jab, while 779,870 fully completed the vaccination cycle. 114,592 of them are people aged 60 and older.


    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Almaty Coronavirus Regions Kazakhstan COVID-19 Healthcare
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
    2 List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
    3 Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
    4 Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
    5 President takes helicopter tour over fire-hit areas in Abai region