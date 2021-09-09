Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Over 6,000 in Almaty get COVID-19 vaccine 2nd jab

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
9 September 2021, 15:19
ALMATY. KAZINFORM The city healthcare department briefed on the coronavirus situation and vaccination rates, Kazinform reports.

As of September 8, there are detected 976 coronavirus cases (local), including 933 symptomatic. 454 were discharged from hospitals, while 378 were admitted.

3,669 people are staying in the hospitals, 331 in the ICU, while 52 are on life support.

7,446 people are being treated at home and monitored by mobile brigades and telemedicine centre. 7,215 have mild and moderate coronavirus symptoms, 231 are asymptomatic.

3,825 people were administered the 1st dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 6,056 the 2nd.

As of September 8, 899,784 locals were inoculated with the 1st jab, while 779,870 fully completed the vaccination cycle. 114,592 of them are people aged 60 and older.


