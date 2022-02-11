Over 6,000 get vaccinated with Pfizer vaccine in Atyrau region

ATYRAU REGION. KAZINFORM – 6,000 women and teenagers got vaccinated with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in Atyrau region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the press service of the Atyrau region healthcare department, a total of 6,014 people have been immunized with Pfizer vaccine. Those include 284 pregnant women, 2,532 nursing mothers and 3,198 teenagers between 12 and 18.

All teens are vaccinated with Pfizer vaccine only with the written consent of their parents.

Recall that vaccination with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine started in Kazakhstan on 15 November 2021. Kazakhstan authorized the use of Pfizer vaccine in teens aged 12-18, pregnant women and nursing mothers.



