Over 6,000 attended state funeral for former PM of Japan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM An official representative of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry, Aibek Smadiyarov, told a briefing about the results of the working visit of Deputy PM-Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan Mukhtar Tileuberdi to Japan, Kazinform reports.

On September 27 the Kazakh FM paid a working visit to Japan to attend a state funeral for former Prime Minister of Japan Shinzo Abe. More than 6,000 people took part in the official ceremony, including highly-ranking politicians of Japan, MPs, and foreign delegations from more than 200 countries and international organizations.



Japan’s PM Fumio Kishida received the head of the Kazakh delegation. He expressed condolences on behalf of the President of Kazakhstan, Government and people of Kazakhstan.

As part of his visit Mukhtar Tileuberdi held bilateral talks with his Japan’s counterpart Yoshimasa Hayashi to debate bilateral and multilateral cooperation, shared views on the international situation and trade and economic issues.

Besides, the it was agreed to hold the 9th ministerial meeting Central Asia + Japan Dialogu this December and 8th meeting of the joint commission of the government and private sectors of Kazakhstan and Japan on economic cooperation in 2023 in Tokyo.

Photo: gov.kz



