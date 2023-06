Over 580,000 teens vaccinated against COVID-19

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM As of March 13, 2022, some 748,320 teens, 34,191 pregnant women and 118,413 nursing moms were given the Pfizer vaccine 1st jab, while 587,850 teens, 89,372 breastfeeding moms and 26,072 pregnant women received both, the Telegram Channel of the Kazakh Interdepartmental Commission for preventing coronavirus spread reads.