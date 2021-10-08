Over 58% of eligible population received 1st COVID-19 vaccine shot in Kostanay rgn

KOSTANAY. KAZINFORM - 621 of the total 1,665 infectious diseases beds and 25 of the 300 quarantine beds are occupied in Kostanay region, Deputy Head of the Health Office of Kostanay region Anzhela Beksultanova said at a briefing, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to her, as of now, 392 kids with the coronavirus infection are under medical observation, of whom 11 are under hospital treatment and 382 are under home treatment. The number of pregnant women with COVID-19 stands at 51 in the region.

COVID-19 vaccines are administered at 190 stationary and mobile sites across the region. To ensure the safety of anti-coronavirus vaccines there are 104 refrigerators to store around 173 thousand doses at once in the region.

The region has so far received a total of 439,035 doses of the first component of anti-coronavirus vaccine and 439,035 doses of the second component.

The first component of COVID-19 vaccine has been administered to 320,233 residents or 63.4% of the eligible population and both components to 293,919 residents or 58.2% of the eligible population in Kostanay region.

Recall that the vaccination campaign kicked off across Kazakhstan on February 1, 2021. Kazakhstani healthcare workers were the first in line to get the vaccine against the coronavirus infection. Overall vaccination started on April 2, 2021. Citizens of Kazakhstan eligible for vaccination and willing to vaccinate can choose from a number of anti-COVID vaccines, including the homegrown QazVac vaccine.



