Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Other Governmental Authorities

    Over 58% Kazakhstanis trust TV content

    28 June 2022, 13:55

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM According to Minister of Information and Social Development Askar Umarov, 58.1% of Kazakhstanis trust TV content while online media stand second, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    As per the results of the survey conducted by Internews in Kazakhstan , 58.1% of Kazakhstanis trust TV content, while 34.3% trust online media.

    More than half of the respondents prefer state-run media (51.4%) and 9.6% of them trust private media. 39% of the respondents do not trust any media.

    As part of the implementation of the Presidential instructions, the Ministry of Information and Social Development carries out a system-wide work on recovering the competitiveness of mass media. Since 2020, the National Plan of Mass Media development has been implemented. The plan was adopted to solve acute issues in mass media requiring comprehensive solutions both from the state and media sector.


    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Government of Kazakhstan Mass media Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
    June 11. Today’s Birthdays
    June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
    Popular
    1 President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
    2 Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
    3 Kazakhstan takes part in Asian Festival in Geneva
    4 Maulen Ashimbayev meets General Secretary of Musllim Council of Elders Mohamed Abdelsalam
    5 Bodies of three foresters killed in wildfires in Abai region not identified yet