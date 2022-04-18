Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+21+23℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Coronavirus

    Over 58,000 get revaccinated in Atyrau region

    18 April 2022, 07:16

    ATYRAU. KAZINFORM – Over 58,000 people got revaccinated against the coronavirus infection in Atyrau region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to the regional health office, 270,539 people were inoculated with the first dose of anti-COVID-19 vaccines. The second dose was administered to 258,335 people in Atyrau region. 58,226 locals got revaccinated.

    A total of 8,426, including expectant women, nursing mothers and teenagers got vaccinated with Pfizer vaccine.

    There are no patients at the regional COVID facilities and only seven at-home COVID care patients. They are all staying in Atyrau city.

    Last summer the number of COVID patients in Atyrau city and districts of the region exceeded 10,000 people.


    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Atyrau region Coronavirus Kazakhstan COVID-19 Healthcare
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Japan seeks local tourism shake-up as demand exposes staff shortages
    Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
    First court hearing on BioNTech’s COVID vaccine postponed
    S. Korea's COVID-19 cases slightly decrease last week
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
    2 Zhukayev of Kazakhstan advances to 2nd round of ATP Challenger Palmas del Mar
    3 Kazakh Senate Speaker holds talks with Iranian ambassador
    4 Kazakhstani authorities suspect arson in wildfires raging in Abai region
    5 Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan