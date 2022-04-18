Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Coronavirus

Over 58,000 get revaccinated in Atyrau region

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
18 April 2022, 07:16
Over 58,000 get revaccinated in Atyrau region

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM – Over 58,000 people got revaccinated against the coronavirus infection in Atyrau region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the regional health office, 270,539 people were inoculated with the first dose of anti-COVID-19 vaccines. The second dose was administered to 258,335 people in Atyrau region. 58,226 locals got revaccinated.

A total of 8,426, including expectant women, nursing mothers and teenagers got vaccinated with Pfizer vaccine.

There are no patients at the regional COVID facilities and only seven at-home COVID care patients. They are all staying in Atyrau city.

Last summer the number of COVID patients in Atyrau city and districts of the region exceeded 10,000 people.


Atyrau region   Coronavirus   Kazakhstan   COVID-19   Healthcare  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
Zhukayev of Kazakhstan advances to 2nd round of ATP Challenger Palmas del Mar
Zhukayev of Kazakhstan advances to 2nd round of ATP Challenger Palmas del Mar
Kazakh Senate Speaker holds talks with Iranian ambassador
Kazakh Senate Speaker holds talks with Iranian ambassador
Kazakhstani authorities suspect arson in wildfires raging in Abai region
Kazakhstani authorities suspect arson in wildfires raging in Abai region
Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
Japan seeks local tourism shake-up as demand exposes staff shortages
Japan seeks local tourism shake-up as demand exposes staff shortages
Kazakhstan tops Asian Road Cycling Championships standings
Kazakhstan tops Asian Road Cycling Championships standings
Kazakhstan’s Kurmangaliyev wins bronze at WTT Youth Contender in Sweden
Kazakhstan’s Kurmangaliyev wins bronze at WTT Youth Contender in Sweden
Kazakh man detained in Thailand – Kazakh MFA
Kazakh man detained in Thailand – Kazakh MFA