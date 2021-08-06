Over 572 thou people given one COVID-19 vaccine jab in Almaty rgn

ALMATY REGION. KAZINFORM – 572,169 people have so far received one COVID-19 vaccine jab and 425,171- both jabs in Almaty region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to Almaty region sanitary epidemiological department, the region has reported a total of 33,959, of which 22,608 are symptomatic. The COVID-19 incidence rate is estimated at 1,558.8 per 100 thousand people. The growth rate has risen from 0.8% to 1.0% over the past two weeks.

Over the past day, the region has reported 300 COVID-19 cases, including 266 symptomatic and 34 asymptomatic ones, with the growth rate of 0.9%. Of the fresh daily cases, 49 have been reported in children under 14.

572,169 people have so far received the first jab of COVID-19 vaccine and 425,171 - both jabs across the region. Those vaccinated include 11,943 civil servants, 23,406 health workers, 38,357 teachers, 4,486 persons with chronic disease, and 447,425 people of other groups.

The region’s COVID-19 recoveries have totaled 28,382. 49 residents of Almaty region have been discharged from hospitals and 30 released from home isolation in the past 24 hours.

Recall that the vaccination campaign kicked off across Kazakhstan on February 1, 2021. Kazakhstani healthcare workers were the first in line to get the vaccine against the coronavirus infection. Overall vaccination started on April 2, 2021. Citizens of Kazakhstan eligible for vaccination and willing to vaccinate can choose from a number of anti-COVID vaccines, including the homegrown QazVac vaccine.



