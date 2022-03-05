Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Over 570 people treated for COVID-19 at home in Almaty

Kudrenok Tatyana
5 March 2022, 21:41
ALMATY. KAZINFORM – 577 at-home care patients are treated for COVID-19 at home in Almaty city, Kazinform correspondent reports.

In the past day Almaty city added 66 new cases of the coronavirus infection, including nine symptomless cases. 54 patients were discharged from hospitals after making fully recovery from the virus. 14 people were hospitalized after testing positive for COVID-19.

238 people, including nine children, are getting treatment for COVID-19 at the infectious facilities.

649 people got vaccinated with the first dose of anti-COVID vaccines, while the second dose was administered to 1,119 people in the past day. As of 1 February 2021 through 4 March 2022, 1,146,304 people were inoculated with the first component of vaccines against COVID-19. The second component was given to 1,104,648.

As for Pfizer vaccine, 56,956 people, including 3,235 pregnant women, 12,468 nursing mothers and 41,176 teenagers, were immunized with it.

There are 137 vaccination centers in the city.


