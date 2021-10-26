Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Coronavirus

Over 57% of Nur-Sultan residents fully immunized against COVID-19 – mayor

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
26 October 2021, 12:01
Over 57% of Nur-Sultan residents fully immunized against COVID-19 – mayor

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 57.6% of residents of the Kazakh capital has been fully immunized against the coronavirus infection, akim (mayor) Altai Kulginov said Tuesday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

While addressing the Government’s session, mayor Kulginov said the vaccination campaign is ongoing in Nur-Sultan city. «About 444,000 people or 62.3% of the city population have been inoculated with the first component of anti-COVID vaccines. The second component has been administered to 410,000 people or 57.6%,» he told the participants of the session.

He also informed those present of the start of flu vaccination campaign in the Kazakh capital. Some 160,000 people have already been vaccinated against flu in the city.

Earlier Altai Kulginov made a report on the epidemiological situation in Nur-Sultan claiming it had stabilized. Presently, the Kazakh capital is in the lower-risk ‘yellow zone’ as the daily infections do not exceed 200.

He also added that the city is gradually shutting down infectious facilities thanks to lower COVID-19 incidence rate.

The vaccination campaign started in Kazakhstan on February 1, 2021. Healthcare workers were the first in line to be vaccinated against the coronavirus infection. Mass vaccination for all eligible citizens of Kazakhstan kicked off on April 2, 2021.


Coronavirus   Government of Kazakhstan   Kazakhstan   Nur-Sultan   COVID-19   Healthcare  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Almost 250,000 kids in Kazakhstan to start school this year
Almost 250,000 kids in Kazakhstan to start school this year
UAE Executive Office of AML/CTF participates in Eurasian Group Plenary in Almaty
UAE Executive Office of AML/CTF participates in Eurasian Group Plenary in Almaty
Kazakhstan’s Danilina wins opening-round match at Rothesay Open 2023
Kazakhstan’s Danilina wins opening-round match at Rothesay Open 2023
Tokayev congratulates Xi Jinping on 70th birth anniversary
Tokayev congratulates Xi Jinping on 70th birth anniversary
Tokayev meets with Astana Mayor Zhenis Kassymbek
Tokayev meets with Astana Mayor Zhenis Kassymbek