Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
15 December 2021, 14:22
Over 560 U.S. companies working in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «Over 560 U.S. companies are working in Kazakhstan now,» Deputy Foreign Minister Akan Rakhmetullin said.

He highlighted that the U.S. is the second largest investor into Kazakhstani economy. Over 560 companies with participation of the U.S. capital are working in Kazakhstan.

«Ways for further strengthening of trade and economic and scientific and technical cooperation are debated at today’s meeting. We shared views and will discuss political reforms in the country, democratization and observance of human rights,« the Vice Minister told a briefing as part of the Commission for Expanded Strategic Partnership between Kazakhstan and the U.S.

The Vice Minister said that Kazakhstan adheres to the opinion as well as the U.S. partners that the C5+1 dialogue remains a significant tool for strengthening cooperation in Central Asia.

As earlier reported, Donald Lu, the United States Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs, arrived for a visit in Kazakhstan.


Foreign policy    Kazakhstan and USA   Ministry of Foreign Affairs  
