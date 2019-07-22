Over 560 PPP contracts concluded in H1 2019

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 565 PPP contracts have been concluded as of July 1, 2019, according to Vice Minister of National Economy Madi Takiyev who said it at a press conference in Nur-Sultan today, primeminister.kz informs.

As theVice Minister noted, the development of PPP in Kazakhstan began in 2006 withthe adoption of the Law ‘On Concession’ and began to gain momentum with theadoption of the Law ‘On Public-Private Partnership’ in 2015.

As of July1, 565 PPP contracts were concluded to the amount of 1.29 trillion tenge. 9 ofthem are republican projects and 556 are local ones. 620 projects worth 1.89trillion tenge are at the preparation stage.

«The largest number of projects falls on the sphere of education,health care, housing and utilities, culture and sports,» said the Vice Minister.